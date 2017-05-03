Setting sail around the country to beat Parkinson's

SAILING the journey her parents aren't able to, Poppy Moore has embarked on a trip around Australia for a good cause.

Poppy is the skipper behind the helm of Scaramouch and is on a voyage to raise funds and awareness for Parkinson's NSW.

Originally from England, she moved to Australia 17 years ago and wanted to show her parents the sights of Australia.

"My parents wanted to move here," Poppy said.

But Poppy's father, Chris, was diagnosed with the degenerative Parkinson's disease which stopped him from making the move.

Poppy is in contact with her parents often and showcases Australia's beautiful backdrops via Skype calls and Facebook messages.

Poppy Moore proudly flies a Parkinson's NSW flag on her yacht, Scaramouch, as she sails around Australia. Keagan Elder

She embarked on her adventure after her father requested she did something to raise funds for a cure, but she said her parents had no idea she would buy a yacht and set sail around Australia.

Poppy started in Sydney, and stopped in Coffs Harbour on Monday for a couple of days to pick up new crew and supplies.

"The marina here have been really helpful finding crew," she said.

She will next head north to Yamba before sailing to Queensland.

So far she has raised close to $4000, but has a goal to raise $12,000. You can donate here and follow her journey at Scaramouch - Sailing for Parkinson's.