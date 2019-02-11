Menu
Clean-up underway after storm left more than 1,000 without power. Trevor Veale
SES responds to several calls after wild winds lash region

Jasmine Minhas
11th Feb 2019 3:15 PM
A CLEAN-UP is underway after a severe thunderstorm lashed the Coffs Coast region over the weekend, leaving more than a thousand without power.

The area spanning from Nambucca to Urunga bore the brunt of the storm on Saturday night, with two SES teams from Coffs Harbour sent to respond to numerous call-outs due to strong winds down south.

Around 1,500 homes were struck by lengthy blackouts.

NSW SES Coffs Coast Local Commander Bill Roffey said they attended 10 jobs in Bellingen that night.

"We were called to about five jobs in Coffs, but the body of it was down at Nambucca and Bellingen,” he said.

"Most of the jobs were in relation to trees being blown down. The speed of the wind on Saturday night was quite rugged in Nambucca, but not quite as bad in Coffs.

"We're in the process of cleaning but even now we're still receiving calls about trees fallen down across driveways.”

The rain provided some much-need relief after Coffs Harbour recorded its driest January on record.

bellingen coffs coast nambucca ses storm damage thunderstorm
Coffs Coast Advocate

