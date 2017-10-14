SES crews respond to sandbagging call outs across Coffs

KEEPING BUSY: Coffs Harbour SES volunteers have responded to 32 jobs across Coffs Harbour so far as heavy rain continues to fall.

LOCALISED heavy rain fall has kept SES crews busy as a deluge drenches Coffs Harbour.

Coffs Harbour SES Unit Commander Mark Wyborn said crews had responded to 32 call outs so far.

"It's been a lot of sand bagging jobs and roof jobs," Mr Wyborn said.

Most of the roof jobs came as a result of blocked guttering, leading to water leaking through ceilings and sky lights Mr Wyborn said.

He said there was a call for a flood rescue at Urunga earlier today but that was cancelled.

Mr Wyborn said rainfall today had been very localised, with areas north of Sapphire Beach experiencing very little rain.

"It's all just been in our Coffs bowl," he said.

Over the past 24 hours Coffs Harbour Airport has experienced the most rain with 100mm recorded.

Coffs Harbour City SES has set up a public sandbagging area at Brelsford Park.

If you need help from the SES, phone 132 500.

Warning of Minor Flooding for the #CoffsCreek, heavy rain fallen in the catchment upstream of #CoffsHarbour https://t.co/t578A4Mkg8 pic.twitter.com/stpV3j2npZ — NSW SES (@NSWSES) October 14, 2017

Coffs Harbour 24-hour rainfall