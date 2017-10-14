24°
SES crews respond to sandbagging call outs across Coffs

KEEPING BUSY: Coffs Harbour SES volunteers have responded to 32 jobs across Coffs Harbour so far as heavy rain continues to fall.
Keagan Elder
by

LOCALISED heavy rain fall has kept SES crews busy as a deluge drenches Coffs Harbour.

Coffs Harbour SES Unit Commander Mark Wyborn said crews had responded to 32 call outs so far.

"It's been a lot of sand bagging jobs and roof jobs," Mr Wyborn said.

Most of the roof jobs came as a result of blocked guttering, leading to water leaking through ceilings and sky lights Mr Wyborn said.

He said there was a call for a flood rescue at Urunga earlier today but that was cancelled.

Mr Wyborn said rainfall today had been very localised, with areas north of Sapphire Beach experiencing very little rain.

"It's all just been in our Coffs bowl," he said.

Over the past 24 hours Coffs Harbour Airport has experienced the most rain with 100mm recorded.

Coffs Harbour City SES has set up a public sandbagging area at Brelsford Park.

If you need help from the SES, phone 132 500.

Coffs Harbour 24-hour rainfall

  • Shepards Ln - 54mm
  • Perry Dr - 82mm
  • Bray St - 62mm
  • Red Hill - 48mm
  • Bennetts Rd - 41mm
  • Loaders Ln - 74mm
  • Gundagai St - 81mm
  • Buchanans Rd - 54mm
  • Englands Rd - 35mm
  • Newports Creek - 28mm
  • Industrial Dr - 59mm
  • Coffs Harbour Airport - 100mm
  • Middle Boambee - 8.5mm

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour ses heavy rain sandbagging wet weather

