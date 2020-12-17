SES command centre set up to deal with wild weather ahead

Bracing for more: Coffs Harbour SES will establish a 24/7 Incident Command Centre in anticipation of the higher than average rainfall predicted for January.

Bracing for more: Coffs Harbour SES will establish a 24/7 Incident Command Centre in anticipation of the higher than average rainfall predicted for January.

AN Incident Command Centre has been established in anticipation of the higher than average rainfall predicted for January.

The command centre will operate from today (January 6) with a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week roster to ensure an incident controller is ready to respond any time of the day.

"It's not a physical command centre as such, but a roster system to allow for an incident controller and a public information officer to be available at all times for the rest of the month," Coffs Harbour SES deputy unit commander Martin Wells said.

The decision was taken yesterday in response to rainfall predictions.

"The bureau has predicted a greater than seventy per cent chance of above average rainfall in January across the Mid North Coast - whether that's from storms or low pressure systems," Mr Wells said.

The Coffs Harbour SES has notified local police and Coffs Harbour City Council's Mick Raby of the situation.

Mr Wells took the opportunity to remind residents they should never walk, ride or drive where there is water on the roadway.

"It it's flooded forget it - that's the message we keep repeating."

Video taken of flooding at Glenreagh last month:

Goodbye Shipman Road : The torrential rain and flash flooding has taken its toll on local roads across the region. Shipman Road in Glenreagh copped a lot worse than potholes though, with the road being washed away completely. Video: Kath Armstrong Gray

Storm season in NSW usually falls between October and March each year.

Simple things you can do during a storm to help protect your family during a storm:

- Never enter or travel through floodwater

- Stay indoors, clear of windows

- Stay clear of creeks, drains, causeways, gutters, streams, fallen trees, power lines and damaged buildings.

Photos from flooding in December last year:

- If driving, put your hazard lights on and pull over to the side of the road keeping clear of drains, causeways, streams, creeks, trees and power lines

- If outdoors, seek secure shelter away from drains, causeways, streams, creeks, trees and power lines

- Listen to your local radio station and other media for information, updates and advice

- For emergency assistance in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500