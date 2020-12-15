Menu
Lavenders Bridge at Bellingen under water on Tuesday morning.
News

SES bring in ‘well rested’ volunteers with more rain to come

Janine Watson
15th Dec 2020 8:21 AM
WITH creeks and rivers rising and more rain on the way Coffs Harbour SES is assessing the situation closely this morning (Tuesday December 15).

Deputy Unit Commander Martin Wells says it has been a busy time, but there are some well-rested volunteers ready for duty with more rain on the way.

"The bureau is predicting another 125mm today and it's pretty windy out there," Mr Wells said.

"We have had 47 jobs over the last 24 hours but it was relatively quiet overnight.

Coffs Harbour SES deputy unit commander Martin Wells,
"It was mostly for leaking rooves and we had a partial roof collapse at Argyle St."

Volunteers have issued in excess of 450 sandbags in the last 24 hours. They can be picked up from Brelsford Park Coffs Harbour or, if necessary, they can be delivered.

Anyone who required assistance should call 132 500.

Overnight, Lavenders Bridge at Bellingen went under water, cutting the town in half. And Mr Wells says there are a number of smaller bridges around Nana Glen which are also under water this morning.

Lavenders Bridge at Bellingen under water on Tuesday morning.
"There are a number of road closures around Nana Glen and in the Coffs Harbour hinterland and we are still trying to get actual data on that at the moment, but it looks like Edward Sharpe Bridge is cut and Eastbank Road between Coramba and Bucca Rd is also under water."

Lavenders Bridge at Bellingen under water on Tuesday morning.
Specialist flood rescue personnel have been called in to the region: two from the Newcastle SES and another 12 Fire and Rescue NSW personnel who have been trained in swift water rescue techniques.

Mr Wells is pleased to report there have been no recorded cases of people trying to drive through flood waters.

"The message we keep repeating is 'if it's flooded forget it' and we want people to keep remembering that message in the coming days."

Low level bridges in Thora about to go under water on Monday.





    

