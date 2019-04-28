Menu
The scene from search headquarters in the Cullendore Rd area of Elbow Valley.
The scene from search headquarters in the Cullendore Rd area of Elbow Valley. Contributed
SES and rural firies join in search for missing man

Gerard Walsh
by
28th Apr 2019 9:26 AM | Updated: 1:12 PM

STATE Emergency Service crews from as far as Marburg, Ipswich and Cecil Plains are on scene as a major search continues for Bradley James Smith who went missing after a music festival at Cherrabah Resort last weekend.

Mr Smith is 37 and from Nanango in the South Burnett. The search has been going since Wednesday.

Sergeant Brad Doyle, from Killarney police, said there were 50 volunteers involved in the search as well as police.

"We are searching in the Cullendore Rd area which includes the property where we believe the missing man last attended," he said.

SES crews from Marburg, Ipswich, Cecil Plains, Crows Nest and Warwick left the control point at 8.30am to continue the search.

Rural Fire Brigade crews from the Southern Downs are also part of the search.

Sgt Doyle said police were seeking any information from the public to help in locating the man.

Call Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1300333000.

