Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROBBERY: The Caltex service station on Woodlark St, Lismore, was the scene of an armed robbery on January 2, 2020.
ROBBERY: The Caltex service station on Woodlark St, Lismore, was the scene of an armed robbery on January 2, 2020.
News

Servo robbed by man wielding blood-filled syringe

Alison Paterson
3rd Jan 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EMPLOYEE of a Lismore service station had a harrowing experience when a man allegedly threatened him with a loaded syringe early on Thursday morning.

Richmond Police District Inspector Bill McKenna confirmed the Caltex service station on Woodlark Street, Lismore, was robbed before dawn yesterday.

"The victim is a male employee, 19, who attend the service station to open up about 5am," he said.

"The employee opened a door and a male offender aged 41, entered the store and demanded cash.

"The offender was armed with a syringe and he inserted it into his arm, drew his own blood, and threatened the employee with that."

Insp. McKenna said the employee retreated to an office where he managed to call police.

"The offender climbed over the counter and unsuccessfully tried to access a cash register then stole a small amount of tobacco and cigarettes, then he left the store," he said.

"A short time later police located the person of interest in Uralba St and he still allegedly had the proceeds of crime on his person."

Insp. McKenna said forensic police have conducted an examination of the secne and are working with local investigators.

"The man has been arrested, charged and bail refused," Insp McKenna said.

"He will appear before the Lismore Local Court on January 4, 2020."

armed robbery crime scene editors picks lismore police
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STABBING: Man attacked with wine glass on beach

        premium_icon STABBING: Man attacked with wine glass on beach

        News A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed with a broken wine glass at a beach north of Coffs Harbour.

        V8’S UNLEASHED: Grafton set to host speedway state titles

        premium_icon V8’S UNLEASHED: Grafton set to host speedway state titles

        Motor Sports Some of the countries best will be in town for a huge night on the track.

        Glenreagh mourns as tragedy strikes

        premium_icon Glenreagh mourns as tragedy strikes

        News Social media posts create chilling backdrop to fateful NYE

        What does a state of emergency mean?

        What does a state of emergency mean?

        Environment NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian declares state of emergency.