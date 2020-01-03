Servo robbed by man wielding blood-filled syringe

ROBBERY: The Caltex service station on Woodlark St, Lismore, was the scene of an armed robbery on January 2, 2020.

ROBBERY: The Caltex service station on Woodlark St, Lismore, was the scene of an armed robbery on January 2, 2020.

AN EMPLOYEE of a Lismore service station had a harrowing experience when a man allegedly threatened him with a loaded syringe early on Thursday morning.

Richmond Police District Inspector Bill McKenna confirmed the Caltex service station on Woodlark Street, Lismore, was robbed before dawn yesterday.

"The victim is a male employee, 19, who attend the service station to open up about 5am," he said.

"The employee opened a door and a male offender aged 41, entered the store and demanded cash.

"The offender was armed with a syringe and he inserted it into his arm, drew his own blood, and threatened the employee with that."

Insp. McKenna said the employee retreated to an office where he managed to call police.

"The offender climbed over the counter and unsuccessfully tried to access a cash register then stole a small amount of tobacco and cigarettes, then he left the store," he said.

"A short time later police located the person of interest in Uralba St and he still allegedly had the proceeds of crime on his person."

Insp. McKenna said forensic police have conducted an examination of the secne and are working with local investigators.

"The man has been arrested, charged and bail refused," Insp McKenna said.

"He will appear before the Lismore Local Court on January 4, 2020."