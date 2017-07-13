19°
Serving up success

Wendy Andrews
| 13th Jul 2017 9:09 AM
Are you being served by the best?

COFFS Harbour City Council is the first regional authority in NSW to scrap compulsory annual inspections of food premises in favour of making checks based on local businesses' actual record of food handling.

"The best performing and lowest risk food business could see their inspection frequency drop to every two years or 18 months, whereas the higher risk, poor performers may have to be visited every six months until they demonstrate they can maintain standards to an acceptable level,” said Ian Fitzgibbon, Council's Group Leader Sustainable Places.

"This is an innovative method of recognising food business risk that has been used at a few larger Sydney councils, but has operated successfully in the UK for many years.”

The new framework will be based on each business's food handling record and will give the higher performing operators the chance to reduce the amount of 'red tape' - and the associated costs of inspections - they have to deal with, while allowing Council to put more resources into the poor performers that present a greater public health risk.

"So the best performing businesses will save money as well as time by maintaining the highest standards of hygiene.”

Coffs Harbour City Council is also a participant in the NSW Scores on Doors hygiene and food safety program that rates food retail outlets on their food handling practices.

Customers can easily see how well local food businesses are complying with food hygiene and safety requirements through the 3, 4 and 5stars rating certificates displayed at premises and via the Scores on Doors app.

Coffs Coast Advocate
North Coast Aboriginal incarceration rates spike

North Coast Aboriginal incarceration rates spike

"We need this Government to step away from business as usual, and make a commitment to closing the justice gap.”

Highway upgrade passes EPA noise test

State Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey and Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker attended the official opening of the Nambucca to Urunga Pacific Hwy upgrade mid-last year.

Noise pollution found not to be a problem for new upgrade.

High standards paying off

Red Rock recognised for industry excellence in tourism & hospitality.

In the running for business award.

Boomerang Bags on a mission to replace plastic waste

WASTE NOT: Jo Low with both arms full of the colourful products made from recycled material.

Boomerangs Bags launch at Bellingen Library

Funding boost to support dairy farmers

PREFERENCE will be given to projects which demonstrate significant scale to the benefits they would bring to the NSW dairy industry.

Nominate someone amazing for achievement and community awards

A big cash prize is up for grabs from Awards Australia.

Prizes up for grabs

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

WOODY Harrelson never told his wife, Laura Louie, about his infamous 2002 foursome — that was someone else’s job.

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

