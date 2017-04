FOLLOWING the cars, a row of four women proudly marched through Sawtell's crowded First Ave on Anzac Day.

Lieutenant Alisha Reeves, an army combat engineer from Singleton, said it was important all efforts of servicewomen were remembered both at home and in overseas war theatres, as they all played vital roles.

Lt Reeves said women in the Armed Forces ensured there was a home to return to for the servicemen.