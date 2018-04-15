Menu
CULTURE AWARE: Bangalee Early Learning Centre at Sandy Beach will take part in the program..
Services to focus on Indigenous culture

Greg White
by
15th Apr 2018 4:00 AM

MORE local services will have access to the best resources to embed Aboriginal culture into everyday activities on the Coffs Coast.

Endeavouring to engage with the Indigenous community, Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said the NSW Government's Ngroo Walking Together program will benefit seven childcare centres.

"This program is another way we, as a community, can not only continue to put emphasis on the importance of entrenching Aboriginal culture into our children's everyday learning but also help remove barriers for families in accessing early childhood education,” he said.

"This hands on program combines cultural education training, a resource kit and staff support to help services respectfully engage with children and their local community.”

Services participating locally are 3 Bears' Cottage Early Education Service, Bangalee Early Learning Centre, Banksia Preschool and Long Day Care Centre, Brayside Community Preschool, Goodstart and Ohana Early Learning and The Mountain Preschool at Lowanna.

