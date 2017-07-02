VIDEO: Service station robbed by thief armed with a knife

UPDATE: Police are working to identify and catch a man who held up a Coffs Harbour service station this evening.
Staff who were confronted by the man have been interviewed by police along with a number of witnesses who saw the man fleeing the scene.
The offender was armed with a steak knife and demanded cash and tobacco.
Police established a crime scene around the Ocean Parade service station and were seen to recover evidence linked to the armed robbery on Park Beach.
Investigations are continuing.
5PM: AN EMPLOYEE at a service station in Coffs Harbour has been threatened with a knife and forced to hand over money.
A man with his face covered entered the service station on Ocean Parade about 4pm today.
The employee handed the thief money and tobacco.
A witness saw the thief flee towards Park Beach.