VIDEO: Service station robbed by thief armed with a knife

Armed robbery at Coffs Harbour service station: Police are working to identify and catch a man who held up a Coffs Harbour service station this evening with a knife. A staff member and an eye witness explain what happened.

UPDATE: Police are working to identify and catch a man who held up a Coffs Harbour service station this evening.

Staff who were confronted by the man have been interviewed by police along with a number of witnesses who saw the man fleeing the scene.

The offender was armed with a steak knife and demanded cash and tobacco.

Police established a crime scene around the Ocean Parade service station and were seen to recover evidence linked to the armed robbery on Park Beach.

Investigations are continuing.

ARMED ROBBERY: A BP service station at Park Beach was held up during an armed robbery on Sunday, July 2, 2017. Frank Redward

5PM: AN EMPLOYEE at a service station in Coffs Harbour has been threatened with a knife and forced to hand over money.

A man with his face covered entered the service station on Ocean Parade about 4pm today.

The employee handed the thief money and tobacco.

A witness saw the thief flee towards Park Beach.