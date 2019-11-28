Phone service impacted as new generation rolls out

The switch to 5G mobile coverage in Coffs Harbour has been causing some headaches in recent days.

THE first Telstra 5G base stations have been switched on in Coffs Harbour - making ours one of just six regional NSW towns that have 5G mobile coverage.

Since Monday customers have been experiencing outages largely due to the rollout.

Telstra's Regional General Manager for NSW Mike Marom has apologised for any inconvenience.

"Residents may have recently received text notifications advising of Telstra network upgrades in their local area. In most cases these messages would have been related to the installation of 5G network infrastructure," Mr Marom said.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time but was necessary to help deliver local residents with access to the latest in telecommunications technology."

The Coffs Harbour stations are part of the company's ongoing rollout of 5G across the nation.

Mr Marom, said the new 5G capacity, and the ongoing rollout, will not only benefit customers with 5G devices in the selected areas that 5G will initially be deployed, but will also benefit customers with 4G devices in the vicinity of new 5G coverage.

"It is really exciting that Coffs Harbour will be among the first cities in Australia, indeed the world, to have access to 5G connectivity," Mr Marom said.

"Now with its first 5G site on air, customers in Coffs Harbour have a chance to be part of that cutting edge."

Telstra has now commenced the rollout of 5G in 25 cities around Australia.

The commencement of the 5G rollout in Coffs Harbour is part of Telstra's commitment to extend 5G coverage to selected areas of 35 major and regional cities across Australia by the end of June 2020.