Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The switch to 5G mobile coverage in Coffs Harbour has been causing some headaches in recent days.
The switch to 5G mobile coverage in Coffs Harbour has been causing some headaches in recent days.
News

Phone service impacted as new generation rolls out

Janine Watson
28th Nov 2019 11:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first Telstra 5G base stations have been switched on in Coffs Harbour - making ours one of just six regional NSW towns that have 5G mobile coverage.

Since Monday customers have been experiencing outages largely due to the rollout.

Telstra's Regional General Manager for NSW Mike Marom has apologised for any inconvenience.

"Residents may have recently received text notifications advising of Telstra network upgrades in their local area. In most cases these messages would have been related to the installation of 5G network infrastructure," Mr Marom said.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time but was necessary to help deliver local residents with access to the latest in telecommunications technology."

 

Coffs Harbour is now one of just six regional NSW towns that have Telstra 5G mobile coverage.
Coffs Harbour is now one of just six regional NSW towns that have Telstra 5G mobile coverage.

The Coffs Harbour stations are part of the company's ongoing rollout of 5G across the nation.

Mr Marom, said the new 5G capacity, and the ongoing rollout, will not only benefit customers with 5G devices in the selected areas that 5G will initially be deployed, but will also benefit customers with 4G devices in the vicinity of new 5G coverage.

"It is really exciting that Coffs Harbour will be among the first cities in Australia, indeed the world, to have access to 5G connectivity," Mr Marom said.

"Now with its first 5G site on air, customers in Coffs Harbour have a chance to be part of that cutting edge."

Telstra has now commenced the rollout of 5G in 25 cities around Australia.

The commencement of the 5G rollout in Coffs Harbour is part of Telstra's commitment to extend 5G coverage to selected areas of 35 major and regional cities across Australia by the end of June 2020.

5g mobile network coffs harbour mobile phone towers telstra telstra outage
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Students demand climate action

        premium_icon Students demand climate action

        News THEY know what they want and aren’t afraid to stand up for it. In light of recent bushfires, students are set to demand action on the climate crisis.

        • 28th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
        Chilling video shows final days before prisoner’s death

        premium_icon Chilling video shows final days before prisoner’s death

        News Murder trial of man accused of Grafton jail bashing continues

        'Take it like a dildo’: Inmate testifies in murder trial

        premium_icon 'Take it like a dildo’: Inmate testifies in murder trial

        News Trial continues of man accused of alleged bashing murder of cellmate

        ‘Eat chips’: Aussies living on $15 a day

        ‘Eat chips’: Aussies living on $15 a day

        News Young people are dropping out of their studies as they struggle