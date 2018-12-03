Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maggie Cooper's tropical summer salsa.
Maggie Cooper's tropical summer salsa. 123rf
Food & Entertainment

Serve up some salsa this summer

by MAGGIE COOPER, WEEKEND COOK
3rd Dec 2018 1:00 PM

Welcome to summer, with its al fresco dining, barbecues, salads and glorious tropical fruits. I've been serving this salsa, featuring papaya, pineapple, green onion and coriander for years. It's a terrific combo to serve with barbecued, grilled or pan-fried fish, prawns, chicken or pork.

TROPICAL SALSA

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

1/2 papaya, peeled and diced or substitute 1 large ripe mango

1/2 small ripe pineapple, peeled, cored and diced, or 1 lebanese cucumber, peeled and diced

1/2 bunch green onions, finely sliced, or 1/2 red capsicum, seeds removed, diced

Leaves of 1 bunch fresh coriander or mint, chopped; juice of 2 fresh limes

1 small red chilli, seeded, chopped finely (optional)

METHOD

Combine all ingredients in a glass or ceramic bowl at least two hours before serving to allow the flavours to blend. Cover and refrigerate.

Use as an accompaniment to barbecued or pan-fried fish, prawns, chicken or pork, or serve as a dip with corn chips.

maggies.column@bigpond.com

maggie cooper recipe tropical salsa
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    News Beer drinkers say their new stubbies have lost something special, with that classic sound of "sttt” in the opening of a twist top now gone.

    • 3rd Dec 2018 1:30 PM
    Crackdown on transport crime returns 'pleasing' results

    premium_icon Crackdown on transport crime returns 'pleasing' results

    News Number of arrests made as part of NSW Police's Operation Explorer.

    Extra recycling service over the silly season

    Extra recycling service over the silly season

    News An extra yellow bin pick up will be carried out over Christmas.

    Six Degrees of synergy in business

    Six Degrees of synergy in business

    News See the big pitch from 10 local start-up business on Thursday.

    Local Partners