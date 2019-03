Police and emergency services at the serious two-car collision on Lakes Creek Rd, North Rockhampton.

7am: THERE are multiple casualties following a serious two vehicle accident on Lakes Creek Road in North Rockhampton.

The crash happened about 4.15am near Rose St. Traffic diversions are in place.

Police media said the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating and it's likely the road will be closed for some time yet.

There were three people in the two vehicles. Details of their condition have not been advised.

