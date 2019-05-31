Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman dead as serious crash closes highway

by Elise Williams, Kate Kyriacou
31st May 2019 6:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 20-year-old woman has died after a vehicle rollover at Coalbank, north of Toowoomba, on Fatality Free Friday.

Two rescue helicopters have responded to the crash that occurred on the New England Highway at 4.10pm.

Four people were in the vehicle - three adults and a baby. The baby did not sustain any serious injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a woman in her 40s was being treated for arm and back injuries and a man in his 50s is being treated for head, arm and back injuries.

The woman was due to turn 21 next Wednesday.

editors picks fatal crash road safety

Top Stories

    Blood and hair found in initial Tyrrell search

    premium_icon Blood and hair found in initial Tyrrell search

    Crime HUMAN hair and blood were found in the first searches for missing boy William Tyrrell five years ago, documents released by the coroner today reveal.

    • 31st May 2019 7:07 PM
    Families of murdered children pin hopes on new legal inquiry

    premium_icon Families of murdered children pin hopes on new legal inquiry

    News "It is a legal technicality preventing justice in this case.”

    PLAY IT SAFE: STIs running rife on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon PLAY IT SAFE: STIs running rife on the Coffs Coast

    News ONE disease has nearly tripled over the last five years.

    Speed swings axe on Orara Valley coaching role

    premium_icon Speed swings axe on Orara Valley coaching role

    Rugby League Col Speed calls time on Group 2 Rugby League side Orara Valley.