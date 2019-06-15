Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police tape, crime scene, police generic
Police tape, crime scene, police generic Jarrard Potter
Breaking

Serious injury in three-car crash

Adam Hourigan
by
15th Jun 2019 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE MAN is believed to be seriously injured after an incident with three cars on Armidale Road near Nymboida.

Details are still sparse, but a police spokesperson said police, ambulance and SES were called to the Nymboida area at around 8.30, where an incident took place in the area of Armidale Road near Coleman's Road.

There was an incident with three cars involved with one of the cars running off the road and down an embankment.

Police said at last status that emergency crews were working on a person in the car that had gone down the embankment who had serious injuries.

The southbound lane of Armidale Road has been closed.

More details as they come to hand.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Coffs' Elton tribute proves a head turner

    Coffs' Elton tribute proves a head turner

    News COFFS Harbour Can You Feel The Love (today)?

    National karate coach allegedly sent obscene texts to teen

    premium_icon National karate coach allegedly sent obscene texts to teen

    News Police allege the 67-year-old sent messages to under age girl.

    Former teacher denies student assault allegations

    premium_icon Former teacher denies student assault allegations

    News Hearing date set for former Coffs high school teacher.