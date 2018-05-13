Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teenager dead, boy injured in Mother’s Day tragedy

by Andrew Dowdell
13th May 2018 5:00 PM

A TEENAGE girl has died and a young boy has been seriously injured in a crash near Bangor in the state's Mid North.

Major Crash investigators are at the scene of the single-vehicle rollover, which happened on Germein Gorge Rd, near the intersection of Yellow Cutting Rd, just after 11am on Sunday.

Police said the Toyota Landcruiser was being driven by a 35-year old woman with six children as passengers.

A 15-year old girl died at the scene and a seven-year old boy has been seriously injured, police said.

Specialist MedSTAR paramedics were dispatched to the crash scene.

Germein Gorge Road is currently closed to all traffic. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Major Crash senior sergeant Stephen Murray said there were six children in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

"Given today being Mother's Day, I think it is an extremely tragic event," Sgt Murray said.

"A 15-year old child has died and a seven-year old child is significantly injured, it is an extremely tragic event with the mother driving the vehicle at that time."

Police said the female driver is assisting police with their investigations.

crash fatality injured mother's day

Top Stories

    Oakeshott questions $700m bypass black hole

    premium_icon Oakeshott questions $700m bypass black hole

    News FORMER Independent MP questions why almost three-quarters of a billion dollars promised for the Coffs Harbour bypass isn't in the budget papers.

    Coffs filmmaker's Netflix feature film debut

    Coffs filmmaker's Netflix feature film debut

    News Cargo set to be released worldwide next week.

    Whale watch season is upon us

    Whale watch season is upon us

    News THE time to look toward the Pacific for migrating whales is here.

    Habgood pivotal as Blues lift women's golf crown

    Habgood pivotal as Blues lift women's golf crown

    Golf Young golfing talent helps steer NSW toward national title.

    Local Partners