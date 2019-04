Emergency services are on the scene of a serious crash near Nambucca Heads.

EMERGENCY services have responded to a serious accident south-west of Nambucca Heads.

It is understood a utility has crashed into an embankment along Wirrimbi Rd near Newee Creek.

A second vehicle was also involved in the accident.

Paramedics have worked to revive an elderly man on scene.

Police and firefighters, VRA and ambulance paramedics attended.

More details to follow.