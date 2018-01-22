Serious crash highlights dangerous intersection

A woman was left in a critical condition after a two vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway at the Thompson's Rd intersection, Coffs Harbour.

THE accident on the highway at Thompsons Rd shows just how dangerous this intersection is as highway traffic try to catch the lights and people trying to exit onto the highway try to squeeze into the flow the problem needs to be addressed.

Julie Midavai

Tow truck driver Deon Atkins revived an unconscious woman at the scene of last week's crash.

Towie saved my life as well

DEON Atkins (the tow truck driver featured in the Advocate for saving an unconscious woman in a crash at Thompsons Rd) saved my life too.

I was caught in a flash flood in my car and he braved deep water to drag me in my car out.

I have never been so afraid then so relieved.

He is a beautiful humble man

He deserves an award.

Cylie Brown

Reader calls for bad drivers to pay higher insurance premiums.

Insurers should have access to driver records

TOO many souls have paid the ultimate price with their lives because of drivers' with poor driving history.

Try this cure. Once a driver has been convicted of any offence that information is passed on to insurance companies through a national database.

This would allow all insurance companies to determine the risk according to community expectations.

They then impose an inflated premium.

In particular drivers' who use mobile phones while driving, speeding offences and all driving/drug-use should expect special treatment by insurance companies.

If you cannot afford the premium you cannot drive...Simples.

In response to the letter by Dave Wood/Boambee East (CCA January 17, 'Blame the cycleways not the cyclists').

Mr Wood says: "In my opinion, it is just one example of a poorly constructed and maintained bike lane".

Mr Wood (and his fellow cyclists) should consider being registered and insured.

This money could be used to fund these upgrades, repairs and maintenance?

Mark Linney.

Opposition to townhouse development

THE Coffs Harbour Council have, over the past few years, been advocating the fact that they wanted to clean up the Park Beach area.

I have been watching with interest over the past 10 years, a double vacant block in Vincent St which recently has had a DA approved by council for 13 townhouses/units.

Well now by the council approving the DA for these townhouses, they have really ruined any chance of Vincent Street becoming a special street in which locals wish to live.

The whole of this new block is buildings and concrete.

Parking in the street is currently over crowded as we speak and when the 13 units are sold off and become available to be tenanted, you can bet on people not wanting to park in their tiny parking area supplied.

Dinah Robinson

National Parks and Wildlife Service officers use machinery and shovels to barricade the green turtle nest on Boambee Beach from the rising tide. January 17, 2018. Keagan Elder

Ban vehicles until the turtles hatch

I AM writing regarding the turtle issue on Boambee Beach:

One doesn't have to be a greenie to understand just how brainless allowing vehicles onto Boambee Beach is during turtle nesting season.

The very deep wheel tracks formed causes huge problems for turtle hatchlings negotiating a longer and exhausting pathway going up and over the ridges formed and the risk of predator attack, in addition to possibly being run over, killed by dogs off leash and fox attacks on nests during the night.

I have rescued hatchlings in these situations.

Our coast is a nightmare for all wildlife including shoreline birds, turtles, crustaceans etc.

And all because people consider them to be of no consequence.

There is so little beach left anywhere which is good habitat for wildlife.

Wake up to what's happening. Money & human entertainment seem to rule everything.

Linda Clarke

Australian Greens leader Richard Di Natale.

We need positive unity from our politicians

AS usual, the Greens, under Richard Di Natale, are playing politics, hoping to win a few more seats in Parliament, whilst dividing our nation rather than adding some positive policies.

Australians, one and all, just want to be allowed to celebrate Australia Day, by coming together on January 26, and honouring our diversity, without unnecessarily stirring up divisions between who was here first and who came later.

Instead let us all give thanks for being lucky enough to live in this wonderful country called Australia.

The Greens would do well to concentrate on climate change, pollution of our land, rivers and oceans, rape and pillage of our mineral deposits at the expense of our environment, the destruction of the Great Barrier Reef, the ongoing cruelty of the live export trade, and especially their inability to save historic heritage listed trees from the chainsaws.

Get your priorities right and some of us might even vote for you next time.

Ziggy Koenigseder