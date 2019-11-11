Menu
Crash claims life of 18-year-old man

Paige Ashby
by
11th Nov 2019 9:26 AM | Updated: 2:45 PM
UPDATE: A single vehicle crash at Brassall this morning claimed the life of an 18-year-old Gatton man.

Initial investigations indicate the man was driving east along the Warrego Highway when his vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree at around 4.45am.

The man, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was declared deceased at the scene.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902232710

THERE are major delays on the Warrego Hwy at Brassall due to a serious crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 5am this morning and were forced to close all eastbound lanes.

Diversions are in place. Drivers have been told to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Ipswich Queensland Times

