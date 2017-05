A motorcycle rider was flown to the Gold Coast with a serious injury after an accident on the Pacific hwy at Halfway Creek. Photo: Frank Redward

A COLLISION on the Pacific Hwy has seen a motorbike rider flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter flew to Halfway Creek after a female rider was involved in a serious accident colliding with a car.

The motorbike rider was stabilised on scene by the medical team before being transported by helicopter suffering a serious foot injury.

More details to come.