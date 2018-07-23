Serious consequences for burnouts

A MAN has lost his licence on the spot after performing burnouts at a roundabout in town.

Around 10.20pm on Friday, police attached to Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol detected a blue Holden Commodore performing burnouts on the roundabout at the intersection of Orlando Street and Hogbin Drive.

Police allege the driver, a 20-year-old Braunstone man caused his vehicle to undergo a sustained loss of traction and drove in a side way fashion twice around the round a bout before being stopped a short time later.

As a result of the incident, police said the driver had his licence suspended on the spot, his vehicle registration plates were confiscated for a three month period and he was issued a Court Attendance Notice for the offence of Aggravated Burnout.

The vehicle will not be able to be driven or re-registered for a three month period and arrangements were made for the vehicle to be towed from the scene.

Upon conviction at court, a mandatory 12 month disqualification period will be applied to the driver.

Police are warning this type of driving behaviour will not be tolerated and the full extent of the law will be applied to those who choose to act in such a manner whilst in charge of a motor vehicle.