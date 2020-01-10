Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Serious concerns held for missing mother and daughter

Matt Deans
by
10th Jan 2020 10:30 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman and her daughter reported missing from near Coffs Harbour.

Cherylee Miller, 43, and Storme Townsend, 5, were last seen leaving a home in Toormina on Thursday about 5pm.

Cherylee Miller, 43.
Cherylee Miller, 43.

They were reported missing after they failed to return, and their family could not get in contact with them, police said.

Ms Miller is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 150-160cm tall, of a thin build, and with brown hair and blue eyes.

Her daughter is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 115cm to 120cm tall, and with light brown hair and blue eyes.

The pair was last seen driving in a red 1992 Volkswagen van.

Police and their family hold serious concerns for their welfare.

Storme Townsend, 5.
Storme Townsend, 5.

More Stories

Show More
coffs harbour daughter family missing mother police toormina
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fishermen’s mysterious disappearance prompts safety plea

        premium_icon Fishermen’s mysterious disappearance prompts safety plea

        News With searches so far failing to find any trace of two fishermen who disappeared off Coffs, the Marine Rescue commander admits it's been an odd and tragic case.

        Social media blows up over dog left in a locked van

        premium_icon Social media blows up over dog left in a locked van

        News The puppy was locked inside the van in the heat of the day.

        True colour shines through for charity

        premium_icon True colour shines through for charity

        News Million dollar milestone looms large for the Pink Silks Trust

        Police appeal to locate woman missing from Coffs Harbour

        Police appeal to locate woman missing from Coffs Harbour

        News The woman has not been heard from since early December.