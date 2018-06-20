Serious concerns for missing Sydney woman

Madeline Bigatton, 48, has been missing from Carss Park since March 25 2018.

SERIOUS concerns are held for a South Sydney woman who has been missing almost three months.

Madeline Bigatton, 48, was last seen leaving a Carss Park home in Sydney's south about 11.30pm on March 25.

When she failed to return home that night, St George police began investigating and found car, a black 2017 Kia Sorento, at Cape Solander, a popular lookout in Kurnell, within the Botany Bay National Park.

Police released this picture of Madeline Bigatton with her car, a 2017 Kia Sorento. Picture: NSW Police

An extensive land, air and marine search failed to locate the woman.

Police released a photograph of Mrs Bigatton and a plea to help locate her on Tuesday afternoon.

"Police and her family hold serious concerns for her welfare and are appealing for the community's assistance," a NSW Police statement read.

She was last seen wearing a khaki green singlet, three-quarter pants, and was carrying a black and white bag.

Her cousin Scott Anthony wrote online of the family's heartbreak and frustration.

"It's a very sad day in our family my cousin has been missing for over 4 weeks now - no one knows nothing... so frustrating when u love someone and no one can find them," he posted on Facebook.

"Police fear the worst, I fear sadness - we are not safe or free in this world."

He said she was like a "little sister" to him.

"I will never forget u Madeline Bigatton u will always be in my heart cuz we love u & miss u so much always xxoo."

Another family member of Ms Bigatton, Sonya McDougall, asked friends to share the missing woman's picture.

"Tonight I light my candle for this Gorgeous Woman Madeline... Who I pray will return safely...

Madelines car was found at Kurnell along with her personal belongings...Madeline is family so if anybody has seen her or has any information on her whereabouts please contact me or your local Police..."

Officers are searching for two men of "Indian Sub-Continental appearance" who police say located the keys to Mrs Bigatton's vehicle almost a week after she was last seen.

St George Detectives are appealing for the two men who located the keys, and anyone in the vicinity of Cape Solander at Kurnell who may have sighted her or her vehicle, to contact St George Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.