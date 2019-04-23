Menu
Moranbah police say alcohol-fuelled violence will not be tolerated.
News

Serious assault on Moranbah police officer

23rd Apr 2019 9:13 AM
A 25-year-old Moranbah man has been arrested and charged with the serious assault of a police officer.

Police were called to a disturbance at an address in Moranbah at 12.40am on Sunday, April 21.

On arrival it is alleged the man was intoxicated and aggressive and was being restrained by other people at the residence and that he spit on a police officer.

The man was arrested and taken to Moranbah police station where he was charged with the serious assault of a police officer, and later released on under bail to appear at Moranbah magistrates court on May 1.

Moranbah police are committed to tackling alcohol-fuelled violence.

Assaults against anyone, anytime and anywhere in the Moranbah community will not be tolerated.

