Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Methamphetamine
Methamphetamine kaarsten
Crime

Serial offender adds to 'massive' rap sheet

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
21st Jun 2019 3:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN UNLICENSED motorist busted drink driving an unregistered vehicle while in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana has a "massive criminal history" for his age.

Brady Thomas Forbes, 25, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of drink driving while unlicensed, driving unlicensed and being a repeat offender, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle, two counts of possessing a dangerous drug and one of driving a vehicle with another vehicle's numberplates attached.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said police intercepted a vehicle driving on Alma Ln at 1am on May 25 and watched the male driver hand items to the female passenger, resulting in her being full-body searched and police finding a clip-seal bag containing methamphetamine protruding from her vagina.

He said Forbes had a blood-alcohol content of .093 and had never held a driver's licence.

Mr Platt said police found 2.3g of marijuana in the female's bra, along with 1.9g of methamphetamine.

He said Forbes had a prior conviction for unlicensed driving in August 2015.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Forbes worked in landscaping for his father and was doing a rail infrastructure course with hopes to get a job with Adani.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Forbes had exhausted most sentencing options.

"You have a massive criminal history for a person of your age," he said.

Mr Clarke ordered Forbes to a three-month prison term wholly suspended and operational for nine months, along with $1600 in fines and disqualified him from driving for nine months. Convictions were recorded.

Forbes' passenger and owner of the vehicle was sentenced on June 11 to a 12-month good behaviour order, drug diversion and $850 of fines.

More Stories

marijuana methamphetamines rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Refugee stories come alive on stage

    Refugee stories come alive on stage

    News The performance showcased the stories of 30 refugee students.

    • 21st Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    A change in daylight

    premium_icon A change in daylight

    News The shortest day of the year is just around the corner.

    A massive shower in the street

    premium_icon A massive shower in the street

    News Burst main sends water high into the sky.