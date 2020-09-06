Serial killer fan ‘took pleasure’ in thrill kill

Serial killer worshipper Jemma Lilley murdered 18-year-old Aaron Pajich and is now serving life behind bars.

A serial killer worshipper and her bondage-loving housemate murdered an autistic teenager for the "thrill" of it in a trial that shocked Perth, and now the victim's father has been awarded compensation for his loss.

Supermarket shelf stacker Jemma Lilley and mother-of-three Trudi Lenon were each sentenced to life behind bars, with a minimum of 28 years, after they were found guilty of murdering 18-year-old Aaron Pajich in June 2016.

They had arranged to meet Mr Pajich at Rockingham Shopping Centre, then lured him to Lilley's Orelia home under the pretence of seeing Lenon's son, whom he knew, to play computer games.

But shortly after they arrived at the house, Mr Pajich was attacked from behind with a wire garotte and stabbed three times with a knife.

His body was buried in a shallow grave in the backyard, then covered with concrete and tiles.

Aaron Pajich, 18, who was found buried underneath a concrete slab at an Orelia property.

The women blamed each other for the murder, in a legal term known as a "cutthroat defence", with Lenon claiming she only helped clean up the crime scene and Lilley insisting she was asleep at the time of the killing.

The court heard Lilley worshipped serial killers, including Freddy Krueger from the Nightmare on Elm Street films and real serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

Gacy, who had regularly performed at children's hospitals and charitable events as a clown, murdered 33 boys and young men in the US in 1970s.

A book Lilley wrote when she was about 16, called Playzone, was about a fictitious serial killer called "SOS" and followers called "maggots" who tortured and killed victims.

An exhibit from court shows Jemma Lilley at Rockingham Shopping Centre before the murder.

Police also found dozens of knives at her home, including machetes, scalpels and butcher's knives.

Lilley was moved to a different prison after having a romance with neo-Nazi murderer Melony Attwood, who plotted with fellow white supremacists to kill the father of her child.

Alan Taylor was bludgeoned to death with a hammer as he slept because Attwood wanted to end their relationship and get hold of his life insurance.

Lenon suffered second degree burns to 21 per cent of her body after an inmate poured boiling water on her in a vigilante attack.

Murderer Trudi Lenon has been attacked in prison. Picture: Supplied.

Mr Pajich's father Keith Aaron Sweetman lodged a compensation application in December last year for mental and nervous shock, and loss of personal items suffered as a consequence of his son's murder.

In May, he was awarded $25,000 in compensation for the psychological injury he suffered, but the reasons were only recently published.

In his victim impact statement, Mr Sweetman said when police told him his son was dead he felt disbelief.

"He found it difficult to explain what it felt like knowing his son's life had been taken and that someone had taken pleasure in doing it," Criminal Injuries Compensation chief assessor Charmaine Holyoak-Roberts said in her reasons for judgment.

Mr Pajich’s father Keith Sweetman and stepmother Veronica Desmond outside court. Picture: Colin Murty/The Australian

"He felt overwhelmed in managing his son's belongings and sentimental items following his death.

"He said he protected his son and restricted his activities and social events because of his autism and felt guilty he may have made him more vulnerable.

"He described the funeral as 'horrible' having to bury someone he loved and found it difficult to articulate the true feelings of the pain he lived with every day."

Teenage murder victim Aaron Pajich was farewelled at a moving funeral service. Picture: Facebook/Nine News Perth

Mr Sweetman and his partner also had trouble living in the same house where Mr Pajich used to live.

He said he had been "profoundly changed" by Mr Pajich's murder and had seen a psychologist.

Mr Sweetman added he had turned to alcohol and comfort eating to help him cope.

An application for $40,000 in compensation for six watches allegedly broken by the murderers was rejected, as well as a claim for future psychological treatment.

Originally published as Serial killer fan 'took pleasure' in thrill kill