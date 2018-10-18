Menu
Serena Williams’ friendship with Meghan Markle has got her into hot water.
News

Serena accused of ‘cashing in’ on Meghan with fashion promo

by Hannah Paine
18th Oct 2018 1:17 PM

IT'S the kind of publicity most fashion labels can only dream of.

On Wednesday, Meghan Markle arrived in Dubbo wearing the $203 'Boss' oversized blazer from Serena Williams Collection.

Like other lucky designers in her situation, Williams, who is a close friend of the Duchess of Sussex, quickly took to social media to publicise the fact that Meghan was wearing her blazer.

Meghan wore a blazer from Serena Williams’ fashion label on Wednesday
Sharing a photo of herself wearing the blazer, Williams wrote: "The face you make when you and Duchess of Sussex Meghan have matching @serena blazers #BeSeenBeHeard Link in bio to shop the collection!"

Williams' post prompted a mixed reaction from her followers with some accusing the tennis star of taking advantage of her relationship with Meghan.

"Cashing in on your friendship this way is terrible. Serena should not be using a member of the British Royal Family as a clothes horse for her range," one person commented.

"Well this goes against Royal protocol," another commented.

But others argued it was just a case of "friends supporting friends" and it was nice to see Meghan wearing Williams' blazer.

A photo of Meghan wearing Williams' blazer features prominently on the fashion label's website and has already sold out online.

Williams and Meghan have been friends since 2010 after meeting at a Super Bowl party, with the Suits star writing on her blog The Tig that the pair "hit it off immediately".

Serena Williams and Meghan Markle are longtime friends
"Taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing and chatting not about tennis or acting but about good old fashioned girly stuff," Meghan wrote.

In an interview with The Sunday Project in September Williams told Lisa Wilkinson they had maintained a close relationship.

"We were actually just texting each other this morning," she said. "We have known each other for a long time, but we really are relying on each other a lot recently."

Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian attended Meghan’s wedding to Harry. Picture: Shaun Botterill
