Serco responds to concerns over juvenile facility proposal

Serco has copped heat from some residents since news broke there is a proposal to re-purpose the accommodation area of Yarrawarra into a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility.

GRAFTON jail consortium member Serco has been swift to assure locals 'no decisions' have yet been made on establishing a youth diversionary facility at the Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre.

The international public service provider has copped some heat from the Corindi community since news broke there is a proposal to re-purpose the accommodation area of the cultural centre into a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility, Home Strait, for young Aboriginal men at risk of imprisonment.

Locals have argued the location which is around 800m away from a primary school is inappropriate, and there are fears the local Indigenous community would no longer be able to access Yarrawarra.

The centre, now an art gallery and cafe, was opened in the late '80s by Garby elders intended as a gathering space for the Indigenous community.

A Serco spokesperson has however said no funding has yet been sought, and the location of the facility is not certain.

"Discussions about the Home Strait proposal are still in the very early stages, beginning only last month," they said.

"No funding has been sought for the proposal and no decisions will be made on the program or its location until there has been extensive consultation with the community.

"We look forward to discussions with the community, Local Aboriginal Land Councils and Elders."

In a statement Gurehlgam Coporation, who manages Yarrawarra, said the aim of the potential initiative is to ensure the 'long-term viability' of the centre and combat the over-representation of Aboriginal males in the prison system.