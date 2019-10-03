Menu
The Corindi residents' action group have been lobbying against Serco’s Home Strait plans over the last several months.
News

Serco pulls controversial plans to open justice facility

Jasmine Minhas
3rd Oct 2019 3:00 PM
IN A major win for residents, multinational prison service provider Serco has pulled its plans to open a justice facility near the heart of Corindi.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said he received an email from Serco today announcing it will no longer pursue it plans to operate a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre, called Home Strait, from the Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre.

This residential program was aimed to rehabilitate young Aboriginal men from the Northern Rivers who have committed an offence but have been released on bail.

The plans drew the ire of locals after it leaked in May this year, due to Yarrawarra's proximity to a primary school and residential area and the small town's limited access to emergency services.

While the Grafton jail consortium member has pulled the residential part of the program, it is still pursuing a plan to use Yarrawarra from time to time as part of a day program.

But head of the residents' action group, Michelle Hanson, said the residents are rejecting this.

She said the group had given Serco until 12pm today to also pull its plans for a day program, or they would continue to protest.

"Thanks again to the hard working committee who I think this week has had 12 hours sleep between us but they are amazing humans, and as I have said a hundred times I am proud to stand with them," she said.

"We will continue to stand together and do what's right."

During the months of lobbying from locals, Serco had always been adamant that no plans were finalised. A spokesman told The Advocate they were looking at other potential locations for the program.

The residents' campaign against the Home Strait program had garnered the support of Mr
Singh as well as Page MP Kevin Hogan, and Coffs Harbour City Councillors Tegan Swan and John Arkan.

Ms Hanson said the residents will now take the weekend to relax, before regrouping and continuing with their campaign.

"We'll take this win. It's been so full on and this week we have not slept. It's been tough."

