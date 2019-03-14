Trumpism threat in regional Queensland

An aerial view of the Cairns CBD in the early morning after rain. Picture: BRENDAN RADKE

An aerial view of the Cairns CBD in the early morning after rain. Picture: BRENDAN RADKE

SOUTHEAST Queensland has been put on notice to support the regions amid rising Trumpism in the state's north during a discussion where the Adani Carmichael mine loomed large.

The Queensland Futures Institute panel on the Importance of Regional Queensland included influencers from Rockhampton, Toowoomba, the Whitsundays, Cairns and Townsville.

The wide-ranging discussion highlighted concerns about skilled labour shortages, water security, underpopulated communities, underrepresentation of the regions and North Queensland statehood.

Looming throughout the discussion was the Adani Carmichael mine.

Construction equipment arrives at the Adani Carmichael Coal Mine. Picture: SUPPLIED

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow made what she described as a genuine and a desperate call for greater Brisbane to support the regions as anger grew among those communities.

She said a recent Local Government Association of Queensland survey found 44 per cent of regional Queenslanders did not trust the State Government.

"Now I actually don't think that's what they meant. I think they meant they don't trust you … They don't trust the southeast corner," she told the room packed with business, education and policy leaders.

"I'm not flippant when I say if you're wondering where is Brexit in Australia, where is Trump in Australia? That attitude is growing in regional Queensland."

She said if she could wave a magic wand she would make payroll tax in her region free for 15 years, create a special economic zone, bring in business migrants and have $50-$100 million in more funds.

Cr Strelow also wanted incentives to encourage people to move to the regions.

"Then get out of our road and see what we can do with that," she said.

An aerial view of Fitzroy River in Rockhampton, Queensland. Picture: SUPPLIED

Advance Cairns chairman Trent Twomey said there was "a huge anti-Establishment feel coming out of the regions" exemplified by its three Katter Australia Party state members.

"I made a comment, and it wasn't flippant, about the Katter Australia Party, and Trumpism," he said.

"I don't want you to be surprised if there is a large swell of anti-institutionalism coming out of regional Queensland on May 18 this year and in October 2020," he said.

He made a joke that the one thing the regions needed was simple: "Statehood. Just chop us off and let us go".

"We laugh about it, we do, we laugh about the concept of having a State of North Queensland" he said.

"It won't go away, but it does wax and wane in terms of its enthusiasm when people don't feel empowered. When the regions don't feel like we have control of our own destiny."

He said regional Queenslanders needed more than just one token member on decision making boards and for government departments to align its boundaries Tropical North Queensland.

He also called for more skilled migrants and to reduce the payroll tax in the regions, and for support to accelerate the city's construction projects to prevent a "jobs cliff" in September.

Mr Twomey said the southeast needed to back Cairns' bids for the sustainment and maintenance contracts for the Defence fleet.

Dive instructor Shikeera Wagner, 25, of Cairns loves her job taking tourists into the underwater world of the "blue economy" on the Great Barrier Reef. Picture: SUPPLIED

Cr Strelow also launched a passionate defence of the Adani Carmichael mine plus a call to action for the populace to demand serious action on climate change.

She said journalists and social media were forcing politicians to dumb down the complex issues around coal mining and climate change.

"Politicians and the community are finding it increasingly hard to talk about big issues, complex issues, and it gets dumbed down to: Stop Adani," she said.

"I've got no problem with our coal going to India to replace coal that is currently being used, which is bad stuff. Ours is better," she said.

"I don't want to stay in the coal economy forever … I'm a climate change believer - why aren't we getting deadly serious about that?"

"Don't dumb down the whole climate change debate. Don't let our politicians off the hook that easily, (don't allow them) to say, 'we stopped Adani we've done our bit'. No, you haven't."

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow says she supports the Adani mine and said the country needs to “get serious” about the climate change debate. Picture: AAP/GLENN HUNT

The rub between the environment and mining was also a key issue for Townsville Enterprise tourism and events director Bridget Woods, who spoke about her city's plan for the Museum of Underwater Art.

"This piece is also is about ensuring the world knows Australia is committed to protecting the Great Barrier Reef for future generations," she said.

"It's an interesting conversation in our community because obviously we're also very strong advocates of the Adani project.

"We believe that we can do both projects well. We can have a sustainable tourism economy and a resource sector that supports the state in a whole raft of ways."

Greater Whitsunday Alliance chairman John Glanville said there needed to be certainty from government on the Galilee Basin.

"The Galilee Basin is obviously something everyone wants to talk about down here, I don't want to use the big 'A' word because the Carmichael Mine is only one of those projects," he said.

"What they're actually trying to dig out of the ground at the Galilee Basin is coal and it's what's already dug out of the ground in a lot of other places so we'd like to get some certainty over that from governments going forward."