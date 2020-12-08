Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Terrence Edward Laybutt was arrested at Park Beach in Coffs Harbour earlier this year. Photos: NSW Police Force.
Terrence Edward Laybutt was arrested at Park Beach in Coffs Harbour earlier this year. Photos: NSW Police Force.
Crime

Sentence date set for child sex offender

Jasmine Minhas
8th Dec 2020 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SENTENCING date has been set for a man who has pleaded guilty to child sex exploitation.

Terrence Edward Laybutt from Grafton, aged in his 60s, appeared before Judge Jonathan Priestley at Coffs Harbour District Court yesterday.

Laybutt was arrested by detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad at Coffs Harbour's Park Beach parking lot in February this year, after undercover detectives began masquerading online as a 14-year-old girl in January.

Police said Laybutt, believing he was speaking to the child, engaged in conversations about sexually-explicit acts he wished to perform on her, and made arrangements to meet up.

Following his arrest in Coffs Harbour Laybutt was charged with using a carriage service to procure a person under the age of 16 years for sexual activity.

During his bail application in February, the court heard Laybutt's offence was "serious and calculating in nature," but that he had no similar prior offences.

It was also heard that he had been employed in a position where he was to be trusted with children.

He confirmed his guilty plea at Grafton Local Court in October, before his case was transferred to Coffs Harbour District Court at the request of his lawyer.

Laybutt will be sentenced at Coffs Harbour District Court on January 19.

More Stories

child exploitation child sex offence coffs harbour crime coffs harbour district court grafton local court park beach
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paper bag cartoon could amount to defamation Cr warns

        Premium Content Paper bag cartoon could amount to defamation Cr warns

        Council News ‘Are you accusing me of taking bribes?’ : Cr responds to paper bag cartoon.

        Council dishes out early Christmas present for locals

        Premium Content Council dishes out early Christmas present for locals

        News This free gift won’t be delivered by Santa but will delight summer gardeners

        Relive backbreaking early days of banana industry

        Premium Content Relive backbreaking early days of banana industry

        News Visitors to the Coffs Harbour Regional Museum can relive the backbreaking early...

        IN COURT: 58 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 58 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Tuesday, December...