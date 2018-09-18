Sensory boards help kids out of comfort zone

IN a quiet section of town, surrounded by bush and helpful hands, is a small school catering for autistic students.

Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect) is Australia's largest autism-specific service provider, with one of the biggest autism-specific school programs in the world, including one on the Coffs Coast.

Always on the lookout for a helping hand, the school was recently visited by Bunnings staff and the Men's Shed to build and donate sensory boards for the kids.

"Lots of students with autism have sensory needs, the boards help to meet these needs and encourages them to actively explore their world through play,” Aspect School teacher, Nicole Gregorovic said.

"Working with Bunnings staff allowed the students the chance to work with people in the community, to move out of their comfort zone and provided opportunities to practise communication and social skills.

Aspect has been operating in Coffs Harbour since 2016 and moved to their new site on Howard Street in May last year.

There will be a school information session held on Tuesday, October 30.

For more info, call 0481 907 965.