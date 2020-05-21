'Sensational' Aldi dupe of $620 item

If you've ever dreamt of getting your hands on Le Creuset's cult cookware range but couldn't afford the triple figure price tag than you're in luck.

This Saturday, Aldi is once again selling a near-identical version of the chic cast iron brand as part of their Special Buys.

With all of the items priced under $30, you can kit out your kitchen for less than the cost of one of the French label's pots.

Le Creuset's $619 version.

Available in a dreamy cream colour as well as red black and blue, Aldi's 3.2 litre cast iron French pan is $26.99 as opposed to Le Creuset's 3.2 litre shallow casserole dish for $619.

Aldi's 3.7 litre Dutch oven is also a steal at $24.99, while Le Creuset's 4.2 litre casserole pot is an eye-watering $529.

To complete the look Aldi is selling cast iron trivets for $7.99 a pop as well as matching silicone and wood utensils for $3.99 each.

Aldi's version for $24.99.

The chic range got the tick of approval on Facebook, where people who had bought the cast iron range previously praised it as value for money.

"I bought all this stuff in black last year, it's sensational to cook with I will be getting more," one wrote. "I have the cast iron Dutch oven and must have used it dozens of times since I got it last year," another person commented.

It's not the first time Aldi has sold a dupe of a much more expensive product.

Le Creuset’s version for $529.

Last September the discount supermarket sold a $299 thermal cooker, a cheaper version of a Thermomix which costs upwards of $2000.

Before it even went on sale eagle-eyed shoppers noted the product had previously been sold at Big W and Spotlight and recommended it as a cheaper alternative to the pricey Thermomix.

"I got this one from Big W a few years ago. Not 100% the same but good for the price," one shopper commented.

"3 year warranty is good! Better than Thermomix!" one person wrote while another added: "I own this (Aldi version of Thermomix) and it is awesome!"