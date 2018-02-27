Seniors set to party hard for two weeks in April

PARTY STARTER: The 2018 Seniors Festival will have the older generation getting on their glad rags for a good time.

PARTY STARTER: The 2018 Seniors Festival will have the older generation getting on their glad rags for a good time. Sharon Smallwood

THE diamond anniversary of Seniors Festival in NSW will be celebrated in April with party's and events across the state.

What was once a week has been stretched to a fortnight and Coffs Harbour City Council has picked up $7000 from the NSW Government's Better Together Seniors Week Festival fund to make sure the golden oldies party on.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said the celebrations held over April 4-15 will have a special signature and identity.

"This year's festival theme is Let's Do More Together,” he announced.

"Our seniors will celebrate, learn new skills and build friendships thanks to grants for organisations to hold free and low cost events.

"The NSW Seniors Festival provides the perfect opportunity for older people to have some fun and get involved in our community.

"Some wonderful events are being planned on the Coffs Coast and I urge all local seniors to take advantage and get physically, culturally and socially active.”

Further information may be found at www.seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au