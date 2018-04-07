Seniors learning how to stay digitally connected

FRIENDLY FACES: The Be Connected digital program will be the latest of Bellingen Library's numerous community activities.

A GRANT from the federal government Be Connected fund will help a group of older folk discover digital technology through a new Bellingen Library activity.

Be Connected aims to increase their confidence, skills and online safety.

It adopts a family and community centred approach to target those aged 50 years and over who have minimal or no engagement with digital technology.

Bellingen Shire Council's Alison Pattinson said the library intends to register 15 seniors and teach them the basics of connecting and how to use online resources.

"Participants can choose what they are interested in learning," she said.

"This includes using library digital resources such as eBooks, using a device, being safe online, sending emails, using Facebook and other social media, shopping online and sharing holiday photos with family."

Alison said an application for the same funding has been made for Dorrigo and Urunga Libraries.