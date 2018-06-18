Seniors helping seniors to get switched on

TWO years ago Brian Bailey had no idea how to turn on a computer. He was also a bit lonely and wanted to make new friends. Walking through the door at the Cavanbah Centre changed his world.

"I live alone, so came here just as much for the companionship as for the help. We go on terrific outings, it's a very social group, we always have a laugh."

The "help" Brian is talking about came from the members of the Coffs Seniors Computer Club.

"They're a terrific group of people. I had no idea how to use a computer before I came here, now I'm learning new things all the time."

If you're a senior and have received a gift of a mobile phone or tablet and thought, 'what am I going to do with his thing?' the Coffs Seniors Computer Club is the place to be. They meet Mondays 9am to 11.30am at the Cavanbah Centre and have beginner, intermediate and advanced groups.

This friendly, non-profit group of 'seniors helping seniors' can assist, no matter what your computer skill level.

The group's president, Mary Voutos, encourages everyone to come along, learn at their own pace and make plenty of new friends along the way.

"When I first came to the beginner's class I was a bit nervous, but these days, everyone should know how to use a computer," Mary said.

From photo-shopping, creating embroidery patterns and writing emails to online banking, learning about Windows 10 and getting a whole new circle of friends, opening the door at the Cavanbah Centre will open the door to a whole new world of opportunity.

If you can help with tutoring please call Mary 6658 1770 evenings for a chat.