Seniors are waiting on their travel card promise

PROMISE OR BRIBE: Seniors will have to wait until next year to receive their $250 transport card. Contributed

SENIORS will have to wait until next year to receive the $250 travel card promised by The Nationals in the lead up to the state election.

Letters featuring a sample card were sent to residents by The Nationals candidate Gurmesh Singh prior to the March 23 election urging them to: "Vote 1 Nationals to get your $250 Regional Seniors Transport Card".

Similar letters were sent by Nationals candidates in other regional areas.

Now he has been elected to NSW Parliament seniors want to know if Mr Singh will honour his promise.

While the details are still being nutted out, he has confirmed the card will be rolled out in January next year.

"The details of the program will be released in the coming months.

"I can confirm at this stage they will be able to be used for fuel purchases, taxis and pre-booked NSW TrainLink trains.

"It will be a physical card and will be administered by Transport for NSW. More information will be released as the departments work through more of the detail,” Mr Singh said.

At the time the election ploy was singled out for some criticism with some describing it as a bribe.

Coffs Harbour resident Leonie Harrison said she was gobsmacked to receive her letter.

"Where it hits somebody in the hip pocket, that's personal and this ($250) is a lot of money for some people."

Independent MP Jeremy Buckingham (who wasn't re-elected at the March 23 election) referred the letter to the NSW Electoral Commission.