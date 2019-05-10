Menu
IT'S BACK: The Northern Beaches/Grafton joint venture women's team will hit the field in Woolgoolga this weekend.
Senior footy finally returns to Woolgoolga

Sam Flanagan
10th May 2019 10:36 AM
AUSSIE RULES: This weekend marks the monumental return of Aussie rules on the Northern Beaches.

Senior footy hasn't been contested in Woolgoolga for 13 years but thanks to the passionate committee of the Northern Beaches Blues, the pipe dream of Aussie rules returning is now a reality.

In a sign of just how successful the club has been in a short space of time, they have more than 55 registered players for the men's and women's teams, with new players registering on a weekly basis.

The Northern Beaches/Grafton joint venture women's team will be looking to bounce back this Saturday after two heavy defeats on the trot.

In the senior men's fixture at Woopi the Coffs Harbour Breakers will be intent on a win over the Tigers which will further cement their position at the top of the table.

The games are being played at Centennial Park in Woolgoolga and start from 11.50am.

The other match-up this Saturday features the Sawtell Toormina Saints looking to breathe further life into their premiership defence after their first win of the season last weekend.

The Saints are taking the trip south along the Pacific Highway to dance with the Port Macquarie Magpies, a side who dusted them by 55 points in the opening round.

The Magpies will welcome back key players this weekend and will be champing at the bit to return to the winner's circle after going down to the Coffs Harbour Breakers last week.

