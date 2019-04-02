Sending mixed messages

Question - I am taking my young dog to training but my father insists on allowing her "to be a dog" which to him means allowing the dog to do whatever it likes.

My dog is not progressing as it should be with her obedience skills and has started not listening and turns her back to me.

What can I do? I feel as though I'm wasting my time.

Answer - Due to your father's behaviour, your dog is constantly getting mixed messages and has become very confused.

When a dog feels confused or doesn't understand what is expected of it, it will shut down.

Shutting down behaviours include turning their back, seeming distracted, not listening and basically giving up even trying.

If your dog feels like you and your father are not very fair and consistent mentors, she will try to take on that role herself but in doing so, will make some bad decisions behaviour-wise.

I would suggest you request a private session with your dog's trainer at your home with your father present or get him to attend training sessions with you and your dog.