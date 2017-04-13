Sending boxes of help and hope

GENEROSITY: Robyn Woods and volunteers box up donations at the Hope for the Homeless collection centre.

A LITTLE community spirit goes a long way - just ask the volunteers at Woolgoolga's Hope for the Homeless collection centre.

Woolgoolga's Marine Rescue building has been buzzing with extra activity since April 8, when the team offered its premises as a collection point for donations for those affected by the flood disaster in Lismore and surrounds.

Volunteer and Hope for the Homeless northern correspondent Robyn Woods said the response from the local community has been overwhelming.

"It's been amazing - absolutely unbelievable,” Mrs Woods said.

"I saw so many people coming into Coffs Harbour, in the rain, to donate goods and I asked whether (Hope for the Homeless) would support a collection centre in Woolgoolga and of course they said yes.”

Items such as clothing, towels, cleaning products and other everyday essentials came in thick and fast. By Tuesday two trucks carrying items for flood victims in Lismore and surrounds had departed from the centre.

"People have come in with their second-hand clothes and then come back with buckets full of cleaning products they've bought from the supermarket,” Mrs Woods said.

"I knew Woolgoolga was such a generous community but it really has been overwhelming.

"We've been putting little messages on the side of the boxes to let people know the donations have come from Woolgoolga and we're thinking of them.

"We want to thank Woolgoolga Marine Rescue president Tony Skalla and all the volunteers who have been so generous and helpful. And to all those who have donated, thank you.”

Donations will be accepted next week on Wednesday, April 19, and Friday, April 21, from 10am-noon.

Without the manpower, Woolgoolga collection centre is not able to take furniture.

"We wish everyone who has donated time or goods a happy Easter,” Mrs Woods said.