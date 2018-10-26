Send me a 'drought' angel...right now!

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Kabra Hotel's Johanna Lidster with a check for $9,284.00 which will be donated to Queensland charity, Drought Angels.

IF THERE'S anyone who knows the hardship our farmers have been faced with, it's Kabra Hotel owner Johanna Lidster.

Hearing stories over the bar prompted Ms Lidster and her team to raise about $10,000 for the Queensland charity, Drought Angels.

"There's a lot of farmers around here who are doing it tough," she said.

Ms Lidster told The Morning Bulletin Mellor's Meats owner, Errol Mellor in Gogango (who was struggling himself) had approached her to see what they could do to help farmers in need.

"He was willing to donate half a beast for meat packs just to raffle them off and see what money we could raise," she said.

And it sparked an idea to take the fundraiser to another level.

"We thought to make something bigger out of this, and turn it into a community auction," she said.

After scouring the internet for the most suitable charity to donate the funds, Ms Lidster had found Drought Angels within a few days of research.

This led her to create an auction alongside patron, Lenny Hollingsworth.

She believed the charity was the perfect candidate because it was led by two country girls who knew about the struggles faced by people living and working on the land.

With the help of patrons from the hotel and donations from various businesses in Rockhampton, the community auction proved to be a success.

Since Ms Lidster made contact with Drought Angels in August, the team have raised $9284 for the cause.

"We started our Parma for a Farmer on August 14 and we've done 306 parmies until the end of September - the hotel donated $5 per parmy," she said.

Ms Lidster shared the hardships which were faced by our local farmers on a daily basis which included various expenses such as the purchase of hay.

"It's hard to find feed for what they've got on their land, the lick blocks - everything is getting less and less," she said.

A wide range of different items were up for sale which ranged from a push bike re-designed like a motorbike to horse gear and feed for cattle, horses and chickens.

"It's country people getting together and seeing what they can do for their fellow farmers," she said.

New era for country pub

WHILE some country pubs are finding it tough these days, and following the closure of Bouldercombe's Royal Hotel, Ms Lidster shared her views on the survival of local watering holes.

Ms Lidster agreed electricity prices could be a killer to any small pub, and revealed solar panels have saved her business from facing a similar fate.

The Kabra Hotel is located on the Capricorn Highway, a short drive from Rockhampton. Contributed

"I bit the bullet and put solar on the hotel about 12 months ago and it was the best decision I've ever made," she said.

"There were sleepless nights and 'oh my god' moments when I wondered if the business would survive financially," she said.

And in order to keep the hotel afloat, Ms Lidster wore different hats every day.

"You're a yardie, an accountant, a bookkeeper, a psychologist, a cleaner, a payroll manager, you've got to know about a lot of different things," she said.

Ms Lidster had taken over the Kabra Hotel in 2014 when she worked to revive it after being shut down for eight months.

And it was a long, hard road to get the pub back up and running, for people to find them and their reputation to be revived.

"Any money we did make went straight back into the hotel to make improvements and keep up with the times, the maintenance issues were through the roof," she said.

"It was touch-and-go for about 12 months."

The publican's emotional connection to the Kabra Hotel stems back to when her parents, uncle and auntie worked there.

Her passion has seen her meet all requirements required to keep the business functioning such as liquor laws and licencing laws and regulations.

And it sure did pay off.

Ms Lidster has noticed more activity around the area this year which has driven business to the hotel.

She's greeted different faces who have discovered the pub in recent times.

"The hotel is finally starting to be seen by more people," she said.

"We have an awesome reputation for our meals."

Located on the Capricorn Highway in Kabra, you can phone Johanna and the team on (07) 4933 1207.