Semi is time to snap into gear

Brad Greenshields
| 12th Aug 2017 4:00 AM
YOUNG GUN: Any points Zac Cross puts on the board with his goal kicking could prove vital today for the Coffs Snappers.
HAVING last week off with a bye was a positive for the Coffs Snappers.

Co-coach Brett Davis said the bye came at just the right time after the Snappers rounded off their season with three hard matches cross-town rival SCU Marlins, Port Pirates and today's major semi final opponent Hastings Valley.

"I think it's refreshed the players a little bit," Davis said.

While grateful for the break, Davis is also thankful for the hard lead-in to the semi.

"I think it's something every pleayer needs in the lead up to the finals," he said.

The Snappers have played a fluent style of rugby throughout the season resulting in the minor premiership.

Davis said there's no need to make any changes this week because they're playing Hastings Valley.

"To be honest we've planned all year for playing against the Vikings. They've been the pinnacle for the past three years," he said.

"We've been trying to raise the bar to match them and hopefully we can do that this week."

Hastings Valley has lost in all of its past three trips to Coffs Harbour and the Snappers hope the road trip up the Pacific Hwy will again be a speed bump the opposition can't overcome.

Even though they've won the past three grand finals and enter this afternoon's match at full strength, the Vikings have been quick to claim underdog status.

"We won't cruise in," Vikings coach Mark Howard said.

MAJOR SEMI FINAL
Saturday at Jung Quarries Rugby Park
3pm - First grade: Coffs Snappers v Hastings Valley
1.30pm - Reserve grade: Coffs Snappers v Hastings Valley
Noon - Under-18s: SCU Marlins v Coffs Snappers
10.45am - Under-16s: SCU Marlins v Coffs Snappers
9.35am - Under-14s: SCU Marlins v Kempsey
9am - Womens: Port Pirates v Hastings Valley

Coffs Coast Advocate

