Selling houses and helping charities

GIVING BACK: McGrath Estate Agents hand over their latest lot of donations to comunity groups.

LOCAL real estate is more than just selling houses; it's about being a contributing part of the community.

That's the philosophy McGrath Estate Agents run their business by and the team are certainly putting their money where their mouth is with their Community Giveback Program.

The Coffs Harbour, Sawtell, Nambucca Heads offices recently donated $4000 to local sporting groups, charity organisations and schools through the charity-based program, taking their annual total to $50,000.

Principal Martin Wells said McGrath clients are part of something special.

"One of McGrath's core values is community and charity and in 2018 McGrath implemented a community giveback program," Martin said.

"Our clients nominate where they would like to see $500 donated to a local community group, charity organisation, school or sporting group across the Coffs Coast and Nambucca Heads region.

"Once settlement has taken place, $500 is donated from our selling fee."

The fee is made up of $250 direct from the listing agent and $250 matched by the agency.

Some of the most recent recipients include Warrina Women's Refuge, Guide Dogs Australia, Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre, Coffs Harbour Day View Club, Sawtell Fun Day,

Make A Wish Foundation, Hope for the Homeless and the Orara Valley Axemen Rugby Club.

Martin said they hope to double their contributions to the program this financial year.

"We are delighted to be a part of the community in not only assisting more people to achieve their dreams through buying, selling and leasing property but also knowing we are making a difference in the community."

