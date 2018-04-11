Menu
Login
Athletes from the Falkland Islands play with popular Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi at the Games village. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Athletes from the Falkland Islands play with popular Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi at the Games village. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Commonwealth Games

Sold out Borobi going for big bucks online

by Kirstin Payne
11th Apr 2018 7:57 PM

SOLD out Borobi plush toys are being peddled online for more than double their original price.

The blue mascot can be found at prices of up to $113.50 on eBay.

Despite the hefty fee, the toy remains popular with requests for sales scattered across Gumtree and other social networking sites.

The mascot is not the only piece of Commonwealth Games merchandise that has grown in value since the launch of the Games.

Borobi merchandise for sale on eBay at $113.50.
Borobi merchandise for sale on eBay at $113.50.

Collectable Borobi pins are up for sale at $15.50 a piece while a Commonwealth Games themed cookie cutter sets has been priced at $51.

Borobi sellout! Empty shelves at the Commonwealth Games Super Store.
Borobi sellout! Empty shelves at the Commonwealth Games Super Store.
A 20cm Borobi has attracted 23 bids and reached $102.50 on eBay.
A 20cm Borobi has attracted 23 bids and reached $102.50 on eBay.

Related Items

borobi borobi plush commonwealth games

Top Stories

    Bellingen pledges to combat climate change

    Bellingen pledges to combat climate change

    News Five pledges to tackle climate change are the first steps in Bellingen Shire Council's involvement in the Cities Power Partnership

    Superboats bypass Coffs round in 2018

    Superboats bypass Coffs round in 2018

    Sport Small number of available boats forces hand to cancel Coffs round.

    Coastal exports rising on back of Japanese trade

    Coastal exports rising on back of Japanese trade

    News Tariff cuts are opening up Asian trading for local producers

    Iconic jetty set to undergo 'big facelift'

    Iconic jetty set to undergo 'big facelift'

    News The jetty is set to undergo major refurbishments from next week.

    Local Partners