Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The pair took a selfie on their phone then requested a bottle of whiskey from a locked cabinet. Picture: Victoria Police
The pair took a selfie on their phone then requested a bottle of whiskey from a locked cabinet. Picture: Victoria Police
Crime

Selfie before alleged bottle-shop theft

by Frank Chung
3rd Dec 2019 12:59 PM

A YOUNG man and woman posed for a selfie in front of CCTV cameras before stealing a bottle of whiskey from a North Melbourne bottle shop on Saturday, police say.

"Investigators have been told two people entered the shop on the corner of Canning and Lorne Terrace just before 12.30pm on 30 November," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"The pair took a selfie on their phone then requested a bottle of whiskey from a locked cabinet.

"The staff member handed the pair the bottle and they both ran from the store without paying.

"Due to the alleged offenders taking the selfie directly in front of CCTV cameras, investigators have released the image in the hope someone may recognise them."

 

Police say this couple ran from the store without paying. Picture: Victoria Police
Police say this couple ran from the store without paying. Picture: Victoria Police

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Never in a bad mood: Coffs promoter remembers Greedy Smith

        premium_icon Never in a bad mood: Coffs promoter remembers Greedy Smith

        News ‘Just wow’: Coffs promoter reacts to the shock news of Greedy Smith’s death.

        Hop along to Coffs Harbour’s newest attraction

        premium_icon Hop along to Coffs Harbour’s newest attraction

        News It will be an Australian first - right here in Coffs Harbour.

        Events on the Coffs Coast

        premium_icon Events on the Coffs Coast

        News Check out the latest events happening on the Coffs Coast. There’s something for...

        RACE ON: Holiday for our biggest meet is still in the saddle

        premium_icon RACE ON: Holiday for our biggest meet is still in the saddle

        News “WE were hoping for the best but preparing for the worst."