DIVE IN: The Bluewater Classic 2017.
News

Selective hunters take to the sea

by Rachel Vercoe
13th Mar 2018 2:30 PM

THIS weekend, spearfishers will travel from nearby towns and cities to Woolgoolga to compete in the annual Australian Bluewater Freediving Classic.

The competition will

be held Saturday and Sunday with spearfishers capturing certain types of fish to be weighed and auctioned off with funds raised for Woolgoolga Marine Rescue.

Divers will be limited to weighing only five species on Sunday with pelagic species being targeted including wahoo, billfish, kingfish, dolphinfish and amberjack as well as snapper and mulloway.

Competing divers will be able to dive as far south as South West Rocks and as far north as Evans Head to spread the field over a wide area and reduce any perceived pressure on the fish being targeted.

"Spearfishing is described as being safe, selective and sustainable and the approach of spearos to the marine environment reflects this,” Australian Bluewater Freediving Classic president Mark Kallman said.

Registration and rules will take place at Woolgoolga RSL on Friday between 2-4pm and entry is $70.

The local community is invited to the weigh in on Sunday at 2pm.

Stay up to date on the competition by checking out Australian Bluewater Freediving Classic on Facebook.

DIVE IN: Julia Sercombe and Rachel Vercoe spearfishing off Coffs Harbour.
