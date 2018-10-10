Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Smoke rises behind one of the cannabis crops allegedly discovered by emergency services during a grass fire at Strathdickie.
Smoke rises behind one of the cannabis crops allegedly discovered by emergency services during a grass fire at Strathdickie. CONTRIBUTED
Crime

Seized cannabis crops worth an estimated $1m

9th Oct 2018 3:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE attending a fire at a property in Strathdickie have stumbled on three cannabis crops estimated to be worth more than a million dollars.

Officers from Proserpine and Whitsunday stations were called by fire crews to a blaze that had broken containment lines on Laurina Drive about 2.40pm on October 5.

A subsequent search of a neighbouring property allegedly uncovered the three large separate crops, which included more than 270 mature plants between 1.6 and 1.8 metres tall.

Police allege they also located a further 2.5 kilograms of cannabis stashed at various locations on the property.

A 44-year-old Strathdickie man was arrested at the scene and charged with producing a dangerous drug, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of anything used in the commission of a crime and possession of utensils.

He was remanded in custody to appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on October 8.

cannabis proserpine magistrates court proserpine police strathdickie whitsunday police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Premier calls for immigration ‘breather’

    premium_icon Premier calls for immigration ‘breather’

    Politics Gladys Berejiklian wants NSW to dramatically slash its overseas migrant ­intake by up to 50 per cent, as she calls for a “new dawn” on population policy.

    • 10th Oct 2018 5:07 AM
    Text message that could land you in jail

    Text message that could land you in jail

    Crime Crackdown on those using their mobile phones to intimidate or stalk.

    • 10th Oct 2018 4:23 AM
    It's not a bypass, it's a ring road

    premium_icon It's not a bypass, it's a ring road

    News 'It would be irresponsible not to revisit the western bypass option'

    A $10-million boost to local sporting facilities

    premium_icon A $10-million boost to local sporting facilities

    News Sporting park to benefit from $10million worth of upgrades.

    Local Partners