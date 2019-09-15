Seibold tells players ‘do your job or we die’

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold says he is not satisfied with an eighth-placed finish and has issued a rallying finals call to his Broncos troops by declaring: "Either do your job ... or we die."

The Broncos have limped into the finals with a losing record of 11 wins from 24 games and Seibold knows there are no second chances in Sunday's elimination final against Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium.

Given their early-season turbulence - the Broncos were 2-6 after eight rounds and 14th just 10 weeks ago - Seibold has done an admirable job salvaging Brisbane's season to deliver a finals campaign in his debut year at Red Hill.

Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold speaks to his players at training on Friday. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

But the NRL's reigning coach-of-the-year accepts Brisbane's annual mandate is a top-four finish and he challenged Brisbane players to keep their season alive before a pro-Eels sellout of 30,000 at Bankwest.

"You either do your job or we die," Seibold said.

"I have a little saying - 'You don't want to be the richest man in the cemetery'.

"We will put it all on the line and see how we do.

"Parramatta finished fifth for a reason and in some ways could have finished top four.

"The Eels have done a hell of a job but we go down there with a real attitude to make it a contest and I want to see actions.

"I'm proud to be in the finals, but not satisfied yet."

The Broncos have a dismal record in Sydney this season, having lost four of five games and leaked 164 points, including a 38-10 away drubbing to the Eels, who have won eight of 10 matches at Fortress Bankwest.

The Broncos are coming off an insipid 30-14 loss to the Bulldogs, who exploited Brisbane's lack of defensive energy, but Seibold is confident his youthful squad can replicate their 17-16 defeat of the Eels two weeks ago.

"Knockout footy is a different beast and we are in an elimination final," he said.

"It's no good me telling the players that, they need to understand that themselves.

"It will be a full house at Parramatta and it will be a great atmosphere for both teams. The start is really important. We can talk all we want but I'd rather see some action.

"It doesn't matter where you play, defence is attitude.

Seibold directs his players during a training session on Thursday. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

"Parramatta bring a lot of weapons to the table so we have to be good defensively. We were good against them two weeks ago with our 'D', the Eels scored two late tries to get back into the game, but for the most part we were really strong.

"It doesn't matter what's gone before, it's what we do (on the day)."

Seibold lauded the spirit of a Broncos playing unit that overcame some stinging mid-season brickbats to qualify for the finals.

"I am really proud of the group for sticking solid," he said.

"We've had a lot of criticism over the year from what I understand, me personally as well, but we have worked really hard and I'm just trying to do my best.

"I'm proud of the fact that in my first two years as head coach, both teams (Souths last year and the Broncos this year) have managed to make the finals. I'm not satisfied finishing eighth but it could have unravelled for us.

"Internally, we haven't blinked. There are more areas we need to improve as a club. I'm glad to have made the eight. I would have liked to finish higher up, but other than the Storm everyone could say the same thing."

