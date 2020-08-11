Menu
Anthony Seibold has been forced to hire lawyers and called in police to investigate slanderous posts about the embattled doing the rounds on social media.
Coach calls police over vicious online rumours

by Phil Rothfield, Sports Editor-at-large
11th Aug 2020 6:25 PM
Embattled Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has called in police to investigate slanderous posts on social media about his personal life.

Seibold has hired Brisbane legal firm Howden Saggers, who issued the following statement on Tuesday night, confirming police action.

"This statement is to address the allegations which have been recently made in relation to Brisbane Broncos Coach, Anthony Seibold in the last twenty-four hours," it read.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has engaged lawyers. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
"Due to the allegations which have circulated online and in other forums, Mr. Seibold has engaged Dave Garratt of Howden Saggers Lawyers to act on his behalf.

"At the appropriate time, this matter will be reported to the Queensland Police Service and other appropriate authorities for their consideration.

"Given the nature of these matters both personal and legal, no further comment will be made until such time as it has been considered by the Queensland Police Service and other appropriate authorities."

Seibold is living in his home in Brisbane for two weeks in isolation.

He stayed in Sydney after the Broncos' game against South Sydney last Friday night to attend to an urgent family matter.

Originally published as Seibold calls police over vicious rumours

